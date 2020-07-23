Sorry, Fellas: Halle Berry Is Taken (With a Mysterious Instagram Man)

2020 has been shitty, so what’s one more piece of bad news? Well, we hate to break it to you, but if you were holding out hope that Halle Berry might someday cross your path and fall instantly in love with you, your chances are slim to none now. (But we’ll never say it’s completely out of the realm of possibility.)

The Oscar-winning actress and bikini-clad Bond girl appears to have a new man in her life. We don’t know much about him, though, other than that he has hairy legs. Over the weekend, the gorgeous 53-year-old posted an Instagram pic for her 6.3 million followers featuring her lovely legs and pedicured feet lingering next to a man’s bushy calves. “Sunday, funday,” the caption read, punctuated with a heart emoji.

Though this means some dude beat you to Berry, you have to admit she deserves to be happy. Following her 2016 divorce from French actor Olivier Martinez, the John Wick: Chapter 3 star promised herself a year alone. But as she told Lena Waithe in an Instagram Live chat earlier this year, “One year led to two years and two years is now leading to three years. But I’m fine because I think the next relationship I have I think I will have a better chance of attracting and choosing what’s right for me because I’ve taken this time to think about what’s important to me.”

It appears that relationship has arrived. We’re happy for you, Halle, but if for whatever reasons things don’t work out with Mr. Wonderful, we’ll be right here waiting to step in!

Cover Photo: Paul R. Giunta / Stringer (Getty Images)

