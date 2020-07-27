TGIF Classic ‘Dinosaurs’ Heading to Disney+ (And 10 Other Mandatory Comedic Summer TV Binges)

Something really strange happened in the ’90s. People got so caught up in dinosaur-related enthusiasm that, for some odd reason, there was a sitcom about the prehistoric creatures. For those of you under the age of 35, not only was there a TV show featuring rubber dinosaur puppets, but it aired for four seasons from 1991 to 1994.

Co-produced by Disney and The Jim Henson Company, the show centered around a family of dinosaurs. If you took away the over-the-top puppeteering and the constant Flinstones-esque references to prehistory, it’s just a comedic look at a family. The best part? You can tune into all four seasons of this Jurassic nostalgia when it hits Disney+ this fall.

In the meantime, here are our favorite streaming comedy TV shows to binge-watch this summer. Check them all out below.

1/10 '30 Rock' 30 Rock has been off the air for a few years, but it’s still a pinnacle of comedy. This show within a show is about the production of a SNL-style variety show. It’s quick witted, hilarious, and features great comedic performances by Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey.

2/10 'Trailer Park Boys' If you’ve missed Trailer Park Boys, what are you waiting for? This Canadian TV show about the hilarious adventures of the miscreants living in a trailer park in Nova Scotia is in its 12th season.



3/10 'Arrested Development' The Bluth family is very dysfunctional and son Michael is tired of it. This show centers around the lives of this strange family and Michael’s constant attempts to get away from them.

4/10 'Community' Community might be the most underrated comedy of the new millennium. What started as a simple, funny show about a college study group quickly evolved into one of the most creative, inventive, and downright hilarious shows ever made.



5/10 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Who knew that after Seinfeld ended, Larry David would actually get more famous from starring in another show? Well, Curb Your Enthusiasm, a show about a rude, bumbling version of David is constantly hilarious and totally binge-worthy.

6/10 'Parks and Recreation' Similar to The Office, Parks and Recreation is a fake documentary about a the Parks Department in Pawnee, Indiana. The office on this show is full of hilarious, interesting characters. But, the best performances come from wannabe musician Andy (played by future leading man Chris Pratt) and the dead-pan, whisky-drinking Ron Swanson (played by Nick Offerman).



7/10 'Schitt's Creek' This well-written, even better acted Canadian show starring Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, and Chris Elliot centers around a formerly affluent family stuck in a small town that was previously purchased as a joke birthday present. Yes, that’s really the plot.

8/10 'Seinfeld' It’s hard to believe it, but Seinfeld premiered 30 years ago this month. The “show about nothing” is just as funny today as it was in the mid-'90s. Don’t believe us? Just watch the episode titled “The Contest” and you’ll see.



9/10 'The Good Place' The Good Place doesn’t seem to get enough credit for being so funny, heartfelt, and groundbreaking. This story follows a group of very different people as they move around between hell, purgatory, and every other area of the afterlife.

10/10 'The Office' There might not be a better TV show to stream during the summer than the faux documentary featuring Michael Scott and company. Come for Dwight and stay for Creed.

