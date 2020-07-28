RANKED! Top 10 ‘Seinfeld’ Episodes to Reenact With the Show’s 30th Anniversary LEGO Set

It seems strange since we literally never stopped watching it, but Seinfeld debuted 30 years ago (the first episode aired on July 5, 1989). The “show about nothing” is highly regarded as one of the best (if not the best) sitcoms of all time. To pay homage to the legacy of Jerry, George, Kramer, and Elaine, LEGO is bringing them back in block form. What began as a LEGO Idea Project gained traction with over 10,000 people supporting it. This was enough for LEGO to realize it needed to make the roughly 900-piece recreation of Jerry’s iconic New York apartment. As of now, the final design, price, and release date aren’t known.

But that won’t stop us from imagining the different episodes we’d love to recreate using LEGOS. Check them all out below.

1/10 10. The Bizarro Jerry (‎Season 8; Episode 3) Meeting your doppelganger is extremely bad luck in some cultures. That’s why this episode is so great. Elaine starts hanging out with a group of new friends who look identical to her friends. It all comes to a head when the groups meet face to face on the street.

2/10 9. The Bubble Boy (Season 4, Episode 7) Hilarity and chaos ensue when Jerry and friends run into an extremely angry “bubble boy.” Also in this episode: angry diner patrons and Kramer burning down a cabin.



3/10 8. The Merv Griffin Show (Season 9; Episode 6) By happenstance, Kramer finds The Merv Griffin Show set in a dumpster and recreates it in his apartment. He starts a talk show with actual guests who all wonder why there aren’t any cameras. Also, Jerry drugs his girlfriend to play with her toy collection.

4/10 7. The Chinese Restaurant (Season 2, Episode 11) Like "The Dinner Party," this episode is centered around a fairly boring concept. It’s literally a whole episode devoted to the group waiting to be seated at a Chinese restaurant. One of the highlights (which also couldn’t happen now) is George’s struggle to maintain control over a pay phone.



5/10 6. The Contest (Season 4, Episode 11) George’s mother catches him pleasuring himself to a copy of Glamour magazine. In shock, she falls and hurts herself. George decides to stop doing it immediately and tells the gang. Nobody believes that he has the self-control and they all decide to try it themselves to hilarious results.

6/10 5. The Dinner Party (Season 5, Episode 13) This episode really proves that Seinfeld had an amazing talent of making the mundane highly entertaining. That’s because most of the action centers around Jerry and Elaine waiting in line to buy a chocolate babka to bring to a dinner party.



7/10 4. The Marine Biologist (Season 5, Episode 14) “The sea was angry that day, my friends” is the start of an amazing tale of man versus nature. It all starts when Jerry runs into an old classmate who asks about George. Jerry decides to tell her that George is a marine biologist (even though he clearly isn’t). Of course, George goes with it and ends up having to remove a golf ball from a whale’s blow hole.

8/10 3. The Puffy Shirt (Season 5, Episode 2) Due to a miscommunication with Kramer’s low-talker girlfriend, Jerry gets interviewed on the Today show while wearing a puffy shirt that looks more like it belongs on a flamboyant Robert Goulet-like pirate than a stand-up comedian.



9/10 2. The Soup Nazi (Season 7, Episode 6) Most of the action of this episode surrounds a popular soup restaurant and the “Nazi”-like proprietor. Of course, it all culminates with Elaine feuding with the angry soup purveyor.

10/10 1. The Hamptons (Season 5, Episode 20) "The Hamptons" has everything Seinfeld fans could want in an episode. Jerry, George, and Elaine travel to the Hamptons to meet a friend’s baby. For some reason, even though the friends strongly disagree, everyone thinks the baby is adorable. Oh yeah, and George has an unfortunate “shrinkage”-related mishap.

