Culture / Entertainment
Seinfeld

RANKED! Top 10 ‘Seinfeld’ Episodes to Reenact With the Show’s 30th Anniversary LEGO Set

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: LEGO Ideas

It seems strange since we literally never stopped watching it, but Seinfeld debuted 30 years ago (the first episode aired on July 5, 1989). The “show about nothing” is highly regarded as one of the best (if not the best) sitcoms of all time. To pay homage to the legacy of Jerry, George, Kramer, and Elaine, LEGO is bringing them back in block form. What began as a LEGO Idea Project gained traction with over 10,000 people supporting it. This was enough for LEGO to realize it needed to make the roughly 900-piece recreation of Jerry’s iconic New York apartment. As of now, the final design, price, and release date aren’t known.

But that won’t stop us from imagining the different episodes we’d love to recreate using LEGOS. Check them all out below.

There’s an Official Buckingham Palace Gin: And Ryan Reynolds Isn’t Happy About It

Mandatory Staff Picks: The 10 Best Premium Tequilas

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.