Zac Efron Has Packed on the Pounds (And Fans Are Loving It)

When an actor gains weight, he isn’t usually praised for it – unless it’s for an Oscar-worthy role. But Zac Efron, the High School Musical heartthrob and Baywatch babe, isn’t starring in anything the Academy will be handing out awards for. No, his latest project is pretty forgettable: a Netflix original series called Down to Earth, which focuses on sustainability around the world. And yet his appearance is generating a lot of buzz. Why? Because the 32-year-old has turned from hunky to husky – and fans are loving it.

Whether dubbed a “daddy” or being labeled with a “dad bod,” America is here for whatever is going on with Efron’s bearded girth.

Zac Efron has turned into a full daddy and I’m just a hole. pic.twitter.com/BLfQLJmSZB — The Hairy Horan (@thehairyhoran) July 11, 2020

Zac Efron went from ill have her home by 7 to she calls me daddy too pic.twitter.com/REelbJ2ghg — Catastrophe (@Teaandfacts123) July 12, 2020

Zac Efron twink Vs Zac Efron daddy pic.twitter.com/blpfcjyjuD — 𝕯𝖆𝖓 ̶𝖓̶𝖔̶蛇仁 (@DanDanno93) July 12, 2020

Down to Earth more like Down to Bang Daddy Zac Efron pic.twitter.com/0eTbOcYVb9 — Chel☆ (@the_chelstar) July 12, 2020

Though some disagreed if Efron’s transformed physique truly qualified as a “dad bod.”

If you think Zac Efron has dad bod, please give me your dad’s phone number. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) July 19, 2020

https://twitter.com/jxeker/status/1284827399406977027?s=20

People keep responding to that Zac Efron pic like “wow the second one is actually sexy” as though it’s surprising or noble of them or whatever like “I’m not so shallow to only be attracted to 7% body fat, I also think 9% body fat is attractive” — Kelly Turnbull (@Coelasquid) July 19, 2020

Oh, who cares what he’s called. In times like these, when we’re all packing on the Quarantine 15 (or 25 or 30…), it’s nice to know that people actually appreciate a little extra poundage. A snack is a snack is a snack after all.

