Prima Damon: Matt Damon Shuts Down an Entire Block to Make His Moving Day Easier

Moving is rough, no doubt about it. But there’s no need to be a prima donna – or in this case, a prima Damon – when relocating to your new pad. Matt Damon didn’t get the memo, though. While recently moving into his $16.5 million Brooklyn Heights penthouse, the beloved actor closed down an entire block. Why such a production? Because he needed a crane to elevate his furniture to the 11th and 12th floors of his penthouse and to drop trees and decking material onto his terrace.

The building housing Damon’s new digs dates back to 1903 and was designed by Frank S. Lowe. Though it’s called the Standish, “We call the building the Standoffish because it is a little bit of Hollywood dumped in the middle of the more low-key Brooklyn Heights,” a local resident told Page Six. Apparently the lobby is decked out in marble and gold and the kitchens have Italian Carrara marble slab countertops. Because it’s the tallest building in the neighborhood, it has unobstructed views of New York Harbor and the Manhattan skyline. Talk about swanky!

Damon isn’t the only celeb in residence – John Krasinski and Emily Blunt also live there — but when he purchased the pad in 2018, it was the most expensive apartment in Brooklyn at the time. We suppose with that kind of cash, why would Damon move in like a regular person? Still, we’d give anything to see him drive his own damn U-haul and lug cardboard boxes up the stairs like the rest of us.

