Chris Evans

‘Avengers’ Star Chris Evan Announces New Site to Encourage Voter Participation

by Mandatory Editors

When it comes to the next presidential election, we need all the help we can get. If celebrities are going to inspire people to vote, by all means, let them plug whatever political outlet they have. The latest to get involved in getting out the vote? Avengers star Chris Evans.

The actor recently announced the launch of a new site called A Starting Point to encourage civil engagement. The platform features short videos that address topics like the economy, immigration, and education. Want to know more about government regulation of banks, workforce development, or gerrymandering? Just watch a two-minute Starting Point video that contains an answer from an elected official. A section called Counterpoints pits a Democrat and Republican against one another to debate issues like mail-in voting or reopening businesses during the coronavirus outbreak. Daily Points lets a politician make a one-minute argument, often specific to their district.

The site is meant to foster “a little more connectivity between elected officials and their constituents” and to “demystify” issues that some people “may find daunting,” Evans said in a Twitter video. The goal is to inform voters and educate them about the issues that affect their communities in an unbiased way.

“Given everything that’s going on in the world, more engagement in politics is always a good thing,” Evans told People. “It will only help government work better for us, and better represent who we really are.”

Cover Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE GOOD NEWS:

