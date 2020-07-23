Russo Brothers Stay Connected to Movie Lovers With ‘Pizza Film School’

Joe and Anthony Russo are the summer blockbuster movie brothers – and they aren’t letting coronavirus ruin that reputation. For the past two months, they’ve hosted Russo Bros. Pizza Film School (a winning combination if we ever heard one) on Instagram TV and YouTube.

The filmmakers best known for Avengers: Endgame choose a film that’s inspired them, invite a guest (like Taika Waititi) to join them on the program, and encourage fans to discuss it all online. So far, they’ve featured films like The Evil Dead, The Empire Strikes Back, and No Country for Old Men.

The brothers’ goal is “to educate and spread some love to favorite classic films, as well as local pizzerias while movie lovers are stuck at home,” according to CNN. The duo have been cinephiles since their youth, when they’d spend hours at the multiplex.

Now, they see Pizza Film School as “a great opportunity to talk about the filmmaking process,” Joe Russo said, “and make it accessible to young filmmakers who are looking for a way to tell their own stories.”

If you’re looking for something to quell your quarantine boredom, this is just the ticket.

Cover Photo: Albert L. Ortega / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE GOOD NEWS:

1/7 Mandatory Inspire: Celebrities Who Stand Up to Help the Black Community in Wake of George Floyd For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)

2/7 LeBron James Joins Other Black Athletes, Entertainers to Form Voting Rights Group For more good news, click here. Cover Photo: Icon Sports Wire / Contributor (Getty Images)



3/7 The Mandatory Guide to Being a Supportive White Guy For more good news, click here. Photo: Hollie Adams / Stringer (Getty Images)

4/7 The Pride Community Teams Up With Black Lives Matter For Ultimate Power Punch, Lord Help You If You’re Not a Supporter For more good news, click here. Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/7 Breweries Collaborate on 'Black Is Beautiful' Brew (And the Best Black-Owned Breweries to Patronize Right Now) For more good news, click here. Photo: David Lees (Getty Images)

6/7 Trevor Noah’s ‘Between the Scenes’ Video Explaining Black Reparations to a White Man Will Clear Everything Up For You For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)



7/7 Loving Dad Plays Food Critic to Baby Daughter’s Play Kitchen, Supports Local Black Business For more good news, click here. Photo: Instagram/christopher_kyle

Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Most Underrated Indie Films of the Decade

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.