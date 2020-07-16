Culture / Entertainment
Kanye West

Kanye West Drops Presidential Bid In Shortest Political Run Ever

by Mandatory Editors

It was funny while it lasted. By “it,” we’re referring to rapper Kanye West‘s short-lived run for president, which started on Twitter on July 4 and has ended less than two weeks later (according to New York magazine). For anyone who actually knows the rules of the (campaigning) game, this will come as no surprise. The musical egomaniac and entrepreneur had missed the paperwork deadline to appear on the ballot alongside Donald Trump and Joe Biden in several states.

But a bureaucratic mishap would be too logical an explanation for the shortest presidential bid in U.S. history. More likely (as suggested by TMZ) is that West, who is known for his outrageous proclamations, was in the midst of a bipolar episode when he announced his intentions on Independence Day. Yeezy has admitted in the past that he doesn’t like taking his medication, which is too bad because we’d like to see him finish another proper rap album instead of the modern gospel crap he’s been putting out lately.

Instead, fans and haters alike were treated to a video of West registering to vote at the county clerk’s office in Cody, Wyoming, on Twitter.

If Kanye West can figure out how to register to vote (and spend the five minutes it takes to do so), so can you. It’s the only way to guarantee we won’t have another inexperienced, mentally unstable narcissistic in the White House — or an overzealous rapper.

Cover Photo: Pool / Pool (Getty Images)

