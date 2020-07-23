Culture / Entertainment

Hollywood’s Greatest Elder Actors to Hop on ‘The Comeback Trail’ (Plus Ranking Our Favorite Actors Over 70)

by Josh Plainse

Certain actors have always been thought of as “old.” With their glory years behind them, these men have inhabited the role of cinematic elders for moviegoers in the 21st century. According to Deadline, Hollywood’s favorite grandpas, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, and Tommy Lee Jones are set to appear together in The Comeback Trail on Nov. 13 (if COVID-19 allows). The George Gallo-directed comedy follows De Niro as a washed-up movie producer, Max Barber, who finds himself indebted to a crime boss, Reggie Fontaine (Morgan Freeman). In a desperate attempt to cash in on an insurance policy, Barber hires an aging cowboy/actor (Tommy Lee Jones) to star in a horrible and dangerous film called The Oldest Gun in the West. As you can probably imagine, things don’t go according to plan, and heartwarming high jinx ensue.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: where’s Jack Nicholson? Let’s speak plainly—he’s probably rocking those iconic shades at some corner bar, drunk and without a care in the world. However, that doesn’t mean De Niro and company are anywhere close to retirement. The Comeback Trail is set to prove that wrinkles, cataracts, and arthritis still have a place on the silver screen. Defying ageism in the industry, here is a ranking of our favorite actors over 70 years of age.

Cover Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images) 

