Culture / Sports
Redskins mascot

Redskins Announce Change to Mascot, White Skins Definitely Ruled Out as Possibility (Plus Our Top 10 Favorite Weird Mascots)

by Christopher Osburn

Years ago, Dan Snyder did an interview where he claimed he would never change the mascot for the Washington Redskins regardless of how outdated and offensive the name was. In all honesty, there wasn’t even a time when the name wasn’t offensive. You wouldn’t call a team the “Whiteskins,” would you? No, that would be terrible. In recent days, the team has announced that they are officially dropping the name effective immediately and will unveil a new name before the upcoming NFL season. This makes us wonder about other team mascots that, while not necessarily being offensive, are just pretty strange. Check out our top 10 favorite weird mascots below.

Photo: Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

Weird News: Michigan Library Wants People To Stop Microwaving Books, Please and Thank You

Giant Wave Knocks Newlyweds Into The Ocean: Might Be a Bad Sign For Their Marriage

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.