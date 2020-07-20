10 Celebrity Idols Who Make a Great Case For Wearing a Mask

Wearing a mask shouldn’t be a political statement. You’d be silly to disregard science in an effort to refuse to follow urging from a politician. When you wear a mask in public (while also social distancing), your chances of acquiring COVID-19 are substantially lowered. That’s a fact. Celebrities know this. That’s why many of them have taken to Instagram and other forms of social media to tell you to wear a mask. Honestly, just do it. One trip to the grocery store with a mask on could save the life of a friend, neighbor, relative, or stranger. It makes sense to us.

Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

1/10 Mandy Moore Mandy Moore, the star of This is Us and A Walk to Remember took to Instagram recently to show why she wears a mask. “Be a kind human and wear a mask, please,” she said. “It’s not a political statement. It should be a normalized act of hygiene and common consideration of our fellow citizens.” Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

2/10 Jennifer Aniston It might be a long time since Friends ended, but Jennifer Aniston will be there for you…as long as you wear a mask. “If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same,” she said in a recent Instagram post. Photo: Steve Granitz (Getty Images)



3/10 Lady Gaga Lady Gaga is all about individuality. She understands that it might be hard to do something that everyone else is doing. But, she explained in a recent Instagram post that being an individual shouldn’t stop you and others from staying safe. "Be yourself, but wear a mask," she said. "I believe in being kind to yourself, the community, and the planet. I challenge my awesome friends to show off their mask game!" Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

4/10 Olivia Wilde Olivia Wilde has gained quite a following in the past few years and she’s using her fame for good. She recently took to Instagram to dispel some negative mask-related rumors. "No, it doesn’t cause breathing problems,” she said. “No, it isn’t worse for you than the virus. I like these lightweight easy disposable ones. This isn’t a debate. It’s science." Photo: Toni Anne Barson (Getty Images)



5/10 Tracee Ellis Ross The Blackish star is very passionate about the use of masks to lower the COVID-19 numbers. She recently took to Instagram to explain. “I am sure you all are seeing what I am seeing: Covid-19 rates in the USA are rising at a truly scary rate,” she wrote. “One thing I know for sure is that there's a very easy way each of us can help, and that's to [wear a mask] whenever we are in public.” Photo: Aaron J. Thornton (Getty Images)

6/10 Bill Nye Bill Nye, the well-known “Science Guy” took to TikTok recently to explain the necessity of masks. “So, the reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect you, sure,” he said. “But the main reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect me from you! And the particles from your respiratory system from getting into my respiratory system!” Photo: Amanda Edwards (Getty Images)



7/10 Tom Hanks Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first well-known celebrities to get COVID-19. So, it’s obvious that Hanks would be passionate about people wearing masks. “I don’t get it. I simply do not get it. It is literally the least you can do,” he said in a recent interview with the Associated Press. Photo: NBC (Getty Images)

8/10 Mindy Kaling The star of The Office and The Mindy Project took to Instagram recently to voice her support for people who wear masks. “So many things right now can feel scary at times and out of our control,” she said. “One thing I can control is to #WearaDamnMask whenever we are in public.” Photo: Duane Prokop (Getty Images)



9/10 Busy Phillips If you’re a fan of Judd Apatow, you’re well aware of the nostalgia and humor that came with the one season of Freaks and Geeks. One of its breakout stars was Busy Phillips and recently she took to Instagram to support the mask movement. "Don't have to challenge me to #wearamask because you know I'm all about it," she wrote. Photo: Simon Russell (Getty Images)

10/10 Reese Witherspoon Little Fires Everywhere was a hit for Hulu, but Reese Witherspoon isn’t just sitting back and enjoying all of the accolades. She recently took to Instagram to rally for the use of masks in public places. “Hey Everybody! Wearing a mask is not a political statement,” she wrote. "It means you care about other people’s health." Photo: Toni Anne Barson (Getty Images)

