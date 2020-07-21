Culture / Music
Jonathan Wilson

Mandatory Music: Dawes and Father John Misty Super-Producer Jonathan Wilson Drops Nashville Dream Album ‘Dixie Blur’

by Mandatory Editors

Jonathan Wilson, perhaps best known for his work as a producer with artists like Dawes and Father John Misty, is making music of his own on a new album called Dixie Blur. As the title suggests, this collection of tunes transports listeners to Wilson’s Southern roots. The North Carolina native recorded the album in Nashville with local studio musicians, so you know the sound is as authentic as it gets.

Infused with ’60s and ’70s vibes, Dixie Blur incorporates all the standard elements of country music, like acoustic guitar, pedal steel, fiddle, and harmonica. But he also sprinkles in saxophone, harp, and piano, adding sophistication to the arrangements.

Wilson isn’t shy about this album being an homage to his origins. On “69 Corvette,” he sings: “I still think of Carolina sometimes / I miss my family / I miss that feeling / I miss home.”

“Korean Tea” is a bittersweet song steeped in loneliness and disillusionment.

“El Camino Real” is an up-tempo number ideal for square-dancing.

Overall, the album is a mellow listen from a salt-of-the-earth musician who not only has a way with words but enviable finger-picking skills. Like a poetic cowboy, Wilson combines deep sentiment with classic Americana. Dixie Blur is akin to an aural road trip, the sonic substitute for that summer vacation you’re not taking this year.

