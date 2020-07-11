Culture / Entertainment
Will Smith

The Funniest Tweets About Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s #RedTableTalk

by Mandatory Editors

It’s really none of our business what a married couple does behind closed doors…but the internet made it our business after Will Smith and his wife of over 20 years, Jada Pinkett Smith, sat down for a now infamous Red Table Talk on Facebook. The couple addressed Jada’s relationship with singer August Alsina, which happened while the Smiths were on a temporary separation.

The Mr. and Mrs. were forced to publicly address the infidelity because August opened his big mouth in an interview with Angela Lee on YouTube, going so far as to say that Will gave Jada permission to stray. But while August described the affair as a deep, once-in-a-lifetime love that “butchered” him when it ended, Jada was more restrained. She called it an “entanglement,” one that apparently helped her heal from the pain caused by her marriage. The Smiths’ relationship has reportedly evolved into a new kind of unconditional love, and now the couple’s motto is: “We ride together. We die together. Bad marriage for life.”

Of course Twitter had some strong opinions about all this, ones that had us laughing so hard we were crying. (Meanwhile, Will Smith just looked like he wanted to cry.) These are the funniest tweets about Will and Jada’s #RedTableTalk.

Cover Photo: Facebook

Mandatory Inspire: Celebrities Who Stand Up to Help the Black Community in Wake of George Floyd

Coronavirus club: 15 Celebrity Tweets That Will Calm You to Know We’re All in This Together

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.