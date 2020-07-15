Culture / Entertainment
Shia LaBeouf Gets Whole Chest Tattooed For ‘The Tax Collector’ (And Other Ways Thespians Have Gotten Into Character)

by Josh Plainse

Shia LaBeouf wouldn’t describe his acting style as Method—the all-encompassing approach stretching back to the days of Konstantin Stanislavski and Lee Strasberg. However, the actor certainly appears dedicated to the creative process. You’ve heard the stories: from not bathing for Fury and being drunk on moonshine for Lawless to sending his own sex tape to Lars Von Trier to land a starring role in Nymphomaniac…

LaBeouf’s latest project, The Tax Collector, sees him reunite with Fury director David Ayer. In an interview with Slashfilm earlier this year, Ayer discussed the lengths to which LaBeouf went to portray (and perhaps hype) his character, a crime boss tax collector called Creeper. 

“He’s one of the best actors I’ve worked with, and he’s the most committed to body and soul,” the director explained. “He had a tooth pulled on ‘Fury,’ and then on ‘Tax Collector,’ he got his whole chest tattooed. So, he kind of goes all in, and I’ve never known anyone that committed.”

That’s right, the actor once known for playing Louis Stevens got his entire chest tattooed to look the part. According to artist Bryan Ramirez, the top portion of his ink is inspired by LaBeouf’s parents while “Creeper” can be seen near the bottom. Check it out below. 

🎥🍿🎥Some people ask is #shialabeouf tattoo real??? Yes it’s pretty real we started this back when we where filming the movie 🍿 🎥 holes….on going sessions on this chest piece thanks for the trust on such a meaningful tattoo of your mom and pops stay tuned for the movies this guys got coming this year can’t wait to see much love homie

LaBeouf often gets a bad reputation for going overboard. Who can blame the guy? When you (and the entire world) define yourself by your art, that art becomes you. In honor of LaBeouf’s commitment, the following list showcases other thespians who have famously discarded practicality in favor of theatricality.

