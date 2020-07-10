Chris Hemsworth Clearly Too Puny For Another Hulk Movie, Beefs Up His Thor Look to Play Hogan

Because playing Thor wasn’t physically challenging enough, Chris Hemsworth is now undergoing a transformation to depict pro wrestler Hulk Hogan in a biopic by Joker director Todd Phillips.

“This movie is going to be a really fun project,” the actor told Total Film. Of the “insanely physical” preparation, he said, “I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude. I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I’m really looking forward to doing.”

In addition to bulking up, Hemsworth is also going blonde (and balding) and will don a ‘stache just like The Hulk. The film, which focuses on Hogan’s rise to notoriety during the ‘70s and ‘80s, will reportedly show a side of the wrestling world that audiences haven’t seen before.

One aspect of Hogan’s life it won’t show? His infamous sex tape, a clip of which ended up on Gawker and resulted in a $100 million lawsuit that bankrupted the seedy website. Oh well. That’s not what Hulkamaniacs want to see of Hogan’s life anyway. Bring on the mirror muscles, Hemsworth!

Cover Photo: Paramount Pictures

