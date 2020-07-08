Miley Cyrus Gets Back to Twerk With TikTok Dance Video That Perfectly Distracts

Miley Cyrus is back in the news again, but no, it’s not because of her tongue this time. The pop singer and Disney Channel star-turned-bad girl is on everyone’s radar because of a TikTok video she posted over the weekend in which she and boyfriend Cody Simpson are seen busting a move.

Decked out in swimsuits, sun-kissed and surrounded by a verdant garden, the couple rocked out to C+C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now).” Both are in tip-top shape, with Simpson’s pecs on display as he bopped shirtless in black swim trunks and Cyrus shaking what her mama gave her alongside Simpson in a deep blue thong bikini.

“If we can’t get back to work….. let’s get back to WERK @codysimpson,” the video’s caption read. It’s not hard to see what these two have spent their quarantine time doing. They have mad skills, impeccable rhythm, and are totally in sync.

The pair, who have been together since 2019, have gushed about one another in the past. “You’ve got to find a dick that’s not a dick, you know?” Cyrus said in an Instagram Live last fall. “I always thought I had to be gay because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this Live.”

“She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent, and encourages me to be my own person, too,” Simpson said of his better half this past spring in The Sydney Morning Herald. “We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work.”

The 39-second video is the perfect distraction from all the bad news lately. It’s infinitely rewatchable. We bet you won’t stop after one viewing — and might even be inspired to make a tribute video of your own.

Cover Photo: Denise Truscello / Contributor (Getty Images)

