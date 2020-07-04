This Week in Trailers: Seth Rogen Brines Into ‘An American Pickle’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including An American Pickle. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

An American Pickle

HBO Max has released the official trailer for director Brandon Tost’s forthcoming comedy film adaptation of An American Pickle, providing us with our first look at Seth Rogen as he portrays two identical characters who are both from different timelines. The film will be available for streaming on Aug. 6, 2020.

The Tax Collector

After acquiring the latest crime thriller from the Training Day screenwriter in May, RLJE Films has revealed the first trailer for David Ayer’s latest project The Tax Collector starring Bobby Soto and Shia LaBeouf.

The Old Guard

Netflix has released a brand new The Old Guard trailer for Gina Prince-Blythewood’s forthcoming action fantasy film, featuring new footage of some of the film’s intense action sequences while also highlighting the team’s bond throughout the hundreds of years of fighting together. Starring Oscar winner Charlize Theron, the film will be available for streaming on Fri. July 10 exclusively on Netflix.

Made in Italy

IFC Films has released the official trailer for English actor James D’Arcy’s upcoming directorial debut film titled Made in Italy, featuring real-life father and son Liam Neeson and Micheál Richardson as their characters try to fix their strained relationship by renovating their Tuscany house following the death of the family’s beloved matriarch. The film will arrive in theaters and on VOD on Aug. 7.

Happy Halloween, Scooby Doo!

Warner Bros. has unveiled the first trailer for the latest installment in the direct-to-video Mystery Gang franchise, Happy Halloween, Scooby Doo! featuring an ensemble crossover that includes Elvira, Mistress of the Dark and DC Comics’ Scarecrow!

