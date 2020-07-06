Take a Knee: New Netflix Docuseries to Focus on Colin Kaepernick’s High School Years

The world wasn’t ready for Colin Kaepernick. Rewind to 2016, when the San Francisco 49ers quarterback ruffled feathers for taking a knee during the National Anthem at a game. His corporeal protest against police brutality and racial injustice cost him his football career. But now, Kaepernick is back, though unfortunately, not on the field. Instead, he’s the subject of a new feature called Colin in Black & White, which is coming to Netflix.

The six-episode docuseries will focus on the athlete’s high school years and the ways that time period formed him into the activist he is today. Director Ava DuVernay and writer/executive producer Michael Starrbury are behind the project. The dynamic duo also worked on “When They See Us,” a powerful and award-winning series about the Central Park Five, also on Netflix.

In a statement, DuVernay said Kaepernick’s historic kneel “ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally. Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience.”

No word yet on how long until this American icon’s story debuts, but we’ll surely be cheering along with him when it does.

Cover Photo: Michael Zagaris / Contributor (Getty Images)

