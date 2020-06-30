Superstars Grant Gustin and Karamo Brown Join the ‘Man Enough’ Conversation With Virtual Season

Season 1.5 was greenlit in response to COVID-19 to provide guests an opportunity to openly discuss how they are taking care of themselves and supporting each other and their families. The series gave an unprecedented platform for men to talk about what it means to be a man, how they can embrace it, how they can ditch old stereotypes and just be better men, as well as better humans. Covering topics from mental health to fatherhood, Baldoni has led open, honest and rarely discussed topics with Jay Shetty, Terry Crews, Misha Collins, Grant Gustin, Tank Sinatra, Boris Kodjoe, John Kim, Dr. Ian Smith, Dolvett Quince, Cedric the Entertainer, and Karamo Brown.

Photo: Paul Archuleta (Getty)

Below are the last two episodes to close out the season on anxiety and relationship communication. The first with guests The Flash star Grant Gustin and comedian vet, Cedric the Entertainer, the second with Queer Eye guy Karamo Brown and his partner, Ian Jordan. Check it out and see what you think, then follow Man Enough for more information and episodes.