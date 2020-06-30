Michael Keaton to Reprise ‘Batman’ Role, Finally Giving Us a Reason to See ‘The Flash’ Movie

When Michael Keaton first told the world that he was Batman in 1989, he must have really meant it. The titular star from Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman film (and its 1992 follow up, Batman Returns) is all but confirmed by the (Bat)man himself to be reprising his role as the “Caped Crusader” in the upcoming Ezra Miller-starring Flash movie.

The internet exploded last week when multiple trade reports announced that Keaton was in talks to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the previously-stuck-in-developmental-hell Flash movie. Ever since the (relatively) critical and commercial flops of both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, many insiders weren’t even sure if The Flash would ever see the light of day. After going through multiple directors, many rewrites, and a weird viral video of star Ezra Miller allegedly choking a fan, it seemed as if The Flash was to be nothing more than a flash-in-the-pan. That all changed last week when Michael Keaton reminded the world that he is, was, and always will be The Batman.

According to reports, the Flash movie is set to be based on the Flashpoint Paradox comic book arc that saw Barry Allen travel across the multi-verse in an effort to save different versions of the world. In the comic, Allen received help from a different Earth’s Batman, but it was not Bruce Wayne under the cowl; it was his father, Thomas Wayne. The movie is set to be a little bit different, as Thomas Wayne will stay dead in the alley and it will be the Burton-verse Batman who buddies up with Barry.

While it has yet to be officially confirmed by DC, Warner Bros., or Keaton himself, sources say that all that’s left is to put pen to paper. DC has a 24-hour digital event coming up on Aug. 22 (taking the place of Comic-Con) and we wouldn’t be surprised if, on that day, Michael Keaton tells the world, one more time, “I’m Batman.”

Cover Photo: Warner Bros.

MORE NEWS:

1/12 I Won’t Be Back: Arnold Schwarzenegger Leaves Gym Over No Face Mask Policy For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Isabel Infantes – PA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

2/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)



3/12 Jesus Christ! Savior Reportedly Cancels Second Coming, Says He’ll Try Again When Everyone Can Hold Hands During Songs Again For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: powerofforever (Getty Images)

4/12 Trump Finally Finds Someone He Agrees With on Twitter: Himself (And Twitter Obviously Overreacts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images)



5/12 After 2 Weeks of Protests, White Man Says He Thinks He’s Starting to Get Rap Music For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Lizet Ocamp Twitter

6/12 Officer Karen Has Meltdown Over Wait For McMuffin, Talk About McPrivilege For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Twitter



7/12 Hemingway Lookalike Contest Cancelled, Events Likely Included Heavyweight Drinking and Boxing Your Demons For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Martyn Goodacre (Getty Images)

8/12 Separated Dogs Run Into Each Other on Walk and Hug After Lockdown, More of This Please For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @libpincher (Twitter)



9/12 Report: Foster Girlfriends Just Happy to Help Exes Find Their Forever Home For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Meiko Arquillos (Getty Images)

10/12 Michael Jordan and Crew Catches 442-Pound Marlin, Likely After Hearing ‘Finding Nemo’ Was Bigger Than ‘Space Jam’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Amber Joseph Twitter



11/12 Wisconsin Lawyer Arrested After Spitting in Black Teen’s Face at Protest, Expected to Represent Her Own Shitty Self For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Milwaukee Sheriff’s Office

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.