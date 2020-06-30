Culture / Entertainment
Batman

Michael Keaton to Reprise ‘Batman’ Role, Finally Giving Us a Reason to See ‘The Flash’ Movie

by Nick Perkins

When Michael Keaton first told the world that he was Batman in 1989, he must have really meant it. The titular star from Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman film (and its 1992 follow up, Batman Returns) is all but confirmed by the (Bat)man himself to be reprising his role as the “Caped Crusader” in the upcoming Ezra Miller-starring Flash movie.

The internet exploded last week when multiple trade reports announced that Keaton was in talks to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the previously-stuck-in-developmental-hell Flash movie. Ever since the (relatively) critical and commercial flops of both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, many insiders weren’t even sure if The Flash would ever see the light of day. After going through multiple directors, many rewrites, and a weird viral video of star Ezra Miller allegedly choking a fan, it seemed as if The Flash was to be nothing more than a flash-in-the-pan. That all changed last week when Michael Keaton reminded the world that he is, was, and always will be The Batman.

According to reports, the Flash movie is set to be based on the Flashpoint Paradox comic book arc that saw Barry Allen travel across the multi-verse in an effort to save different versions of the world. In the comic, Allen received help from a different Earth’s Batman, but it was not Bruce Wayne under the cowl; it was his father, Thomas Wayne. The movie is set to be a little bit different, as Thomas Wayne will stay dead in the alley and it will be the Burton-verse Batman who buddies up with Barry.

While it has yet to be officially confirmed by DC, Warner Bros., or Keaton himself, sources say that all that’s left is to put pen to paper. DC has a 24-hour digital event coming up on Aug. 22 (taking the place of Comic-Con) and we wouldn’t be surprised if, on that day, Michael Keaton tells the world, one more time, “I’m Batman.”

