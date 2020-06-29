Celebrating Black Artists You Should Follow on Instagram

You’ve read the antiracism books. You’ve marched in Black Lives Matter protests. You’ve patronized black businesses and donated to the ACLU. Now what can you do to support the black community in the wake of George Floyd’s death? Well, you can follow black artists on Instagram! Today, we celebrate the black artists who bring keen eyes, impeccable talent, and visual beauty to a social media platform that desperately needs diversity. Give these illustrators, graphic designers, painters, photographers, and multimedia artists a follow — or, better yet, buy some of their art or commission them for a custom portrait or project.

Cover Photo: RyanJLane (Getty Images)

