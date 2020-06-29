Celebrating Black Artists You Should Follow on Instagram
You’ve read the antiracism books. You’ve marched in Black Lives Matter protests. You’ve patronized black businesses and donated to the ACLU. Now what can you do to support the black community in the wake of George Floyd’s death? Well, you can follow black artists on Instagram! Today, we celebrate the black artists who bring keen eyes, impeccable talent, and visual beauty to a social media platform that desperately needs diversity. Give these illustrators, graphic designers, painters, photographers, and multimedia artists a follow — or, better yet, buy some of their art or commission them for a custom portrait or project.
Check out Mandatory merch at our online shop!
Cover Photo: RyanJLane (Getty Images)
Study up: The Mandatory White Guy’s Guide to Being a Supportive Ally to the Black Community
Laci Jordan: @solacilike
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to Breonna Taylor, today would’ve been her 27th birthday. Breonna was sleeping in her home on March 13th when police broke in without a warrant and murdered her in a case of mistaken identity. NO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE. The police that killed her need to be arrested and brought to justice IMMEDIATELY! There are many ways we can honor Breonna and her family and bring her MURDERERS to justice. Swipe for a few calls to action, ALSO there’s a link in my bio with more information and 10+ ways we can all support. Black women matter and black women are everything. Don’t fucking forget it.
Monica Ahanonu: @monicaahanonu
View this post on Instagram
Temi Coker: @temi.coker
View this post on Instagram
In college, i served at @resurrectionhouston and whenever we brought church to the Hood, George Floyd was there. The mission was simplely to bring The goodnews of Jesus Christ to our third ward community. This one hit home and I’m praying for my Houston fam as well as George’s family. George was made in the image of God, he was loved, he loved, he spoke up, he encouraged. I’m sure George knew about the Ahmaud Arbery case not knowing he was next. This is sickening. Pray, but please put some action to that. Call 612-324-4499 to ask for justice for Big Floyd Click the link in my bio to fill out the petition justiceforbigfloyd.com – In moments like these I feel Psalms 13 & Psalm 94 reflect my thoughts. #justiceforfloyd #bigfloyd #georgefloyd
Devon Blow: @devthepineapple
Melissa Koby: @mkoby_
Kendra Dandy: @theebouffants
View this post on Instagram
Do better, speak out, take action. We’re all watching, non black folks
Danielle Coke: @ohhappydani
Watson Mere: @artofmere_
View this post on Instagram
Queenbe Monyei: @queenbemonyei
View this post on Instagram
I’ve really loved doing this series and will continue it again this week. I love looking at all the different qualities that can represent us as black people. #amplifymelanatedvoices . . . . . . . . . . #wematter #amplifyblackvoices #blacklivesmatter #blacktranslivesmatter #translivesmatter #lgbtq #pride #blackartists #blackart #blackcreatives #lgbtq#blackcreativesmatter #blackcreators #blackculture #blackwomen #blackgirlmagic #blackgirls #blackjoy #blackhistory #blackpeople #digitalillustration #digitalillustrator #digitalart #naturalhair #girlsmakingmagic #blackgirlart #melanin #blackowned
Michelle Robinson: @mister_michelle
Antoinette Thomas: @theantoinettethomas
View this post on Instagram
I think people see it as … polite????? But really, no, Black is just fine, period. . . . . . . . . . #informationforillustrators #blackart #amplifymelanatedvoices #activismviaart #learntodrawbetter #blackillustratorsmatter #blackwomenwhopaint #blackartists #illustrationartists #illustrationoftheday #illustratorsoninstagram #blackfemaleillustrator #illustrationart #dailydrawing #dopeblackart #blackactivism #blm #supportblackart #blackwomendraw
Teddy Phillips: @stattheartist
View this post on Instagram
“David is the Culture/Justice in his name”David McAtee, known as YaYa to his friends and family, was the owner YaYa’s BBQ in Louisville, Kentucky. As a pillar of his community, he gave free food to people in need and even the police.While feeding protestors marching for the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville on June 1st, he was shot and killed by the National Guard. David was unarmed, no officers were wearing body cameras, and His body was left on the street for 12 hrs. No arrests have been made to this date. YaYa is the Culture, and we demand justice in his name.#justicefordavidmcatee Please Share and Swipe Right to see how you can get involved. SAY HIS NAME!
Adrian Armstrong: @adrianarmstrongart
View this post on Instagram
Truth is, I’m dropping throwbacks to deter you from the fact that my studio is empty hahaha. New works on the way tho I promise. Here’s a #tbt to this @kendricklamar piece. I was practicing with markers. Color is easier with makers because it’s already laid out for you. Maybe we can get that @copic_official or @prismacolor sponsorship?
Natasha Cunningham: @aboutnatlife
View this post on Instagram
Day 86: A Template Portrait Design for @adriancreary of @studiocraft.co, our partner photographer, done on the spot today at MoDa Market @thecollectionmoda . . . . . . #portraitdesign #portrait #aportraitaday #poster #posterdesign #graphicdesign #graphicdesigner #collage #collagedesign #collageportrait #collageart #plants #collagedesign #photography #blackandwhite #photoshop #compilation #photocompilation #modamarket
Ciara LeRoy: @prettystrangedesign
View this post on Instagram
If you’re reading this, it means you have officially survived 100% of your worst days. This is worth celebrating. This is remarkable. This is something to be grateful for, as an abundance of bad news crowds our vision. Today, I’m celebrating surviving all of my worst days by making another batch of chocolate chip cookies in my quest to perfect my recipe. Wish me luck . . . . Find this and a bunch of new hoops in my Etsy shop. Everything is shipping for free and 30% off with code “STRANGETIMES” [SOLD]
Bobby Rogers: @bobbyrogers_
View this post on Instagram
Quarantine self-portrait, 2020 My final portrait in my studio at the @walkerartcenter. It’s been an unimaginable two years full to brim with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, cutting-edge production, and generative collaboration. This space challenged me to walk into my power, with optimism and curiosity.
Edinah Chewe: @wildlogic
View this post on Instagram
Art is not linea or represented as one entity and (for me) it’s a space and place to conceive realities that can transcend, and transform beyond the initial thoughts, becoming something else entirely new, something inspiring, potentially empowering. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ And, art is subjective, yes, and requires a mental investment, which can be daunting at first…to believe in the intangible. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ But it’s through self-expression, better yet, creative exploration of any kind, that you begin to find your artistic voice. And within that journey, you unmask your perception and begin to expand your imaginative ideas, unearthing a new way, hopeful way of being for yourself. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #CreativityFound #GraphicArtist #ExploreToCreate #SelfEmpowerment #ColorInspiration #DontQuitYourDayDream #GirlbossLife #ColorSplash #VisualCommunication #VisualDesign #RisingWomen #CreativeGrowth #WomenWhoConnect #WomenWithAmbition #CreativeWomen #GirlbossLife #BeTrueToYou #FromWhereIStand #LiveUnscripted #NewBeginningsAhead #CreateCultivate #CreativeDreams #CreativeMinds #Wildlogic #MindsetIsEverything #DigitalIllustrator #TypeInspire #TypeGang #ArtDirection #TuesdayMotivations
Leslie Barlow: @ljpinko
View this post on Instagram