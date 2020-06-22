This Week in Trailers: A Prequel Fit For a ‘King’s Man’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including The King’s Man. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

The King’s Man

It’s been over six months since we last heard that Disney had delayed the release of the highly-anticipated third installment in the hit action spy franchise and now 20th Century Studios has unveiled a new trailer for The King’s Man from series co-writer and director Matthew Vaughn. The Kingsman prequel will hit theaters on September 18, 2020.

Hamilton

Disney+ has unveiled a first Hamilton trailer for its feature adaptation of the hit musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Originally set for a theatrical release on October 15, 2021, the filmed version of the original Broadway production will now be available for streaming on Friday, July 3.

The Broken Hearts Gallery

Sony Pictures has released the official The Broken Hearts Gallery trailer for Natalie Krinsky’s forthcoming romantic comedy film, featuring Geraldine Viswanathan’s Lucy as she creates an art gallery to help other broken-hearted people move on from the pain of failed relationships. Also starring Dacre Montgomery, the film will hit the theaters on July 17.

The Sunlit Night

Quiver Distribution has released the official trailer for director David Wnendt’s upcoming comedy film titled The Sunlit Night, starring Jenny Slate as a struggling artist looking for some inspiration in Norway. Also starring Gillian Anderson and Zach Galifianakis, the film is scheduled to be released on Friday, July 17 in theaters, on digital and on VOD.

The Rental

IFC Films has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming thriller The Rental, featuring the directorial debut of Dave Franco, which sees a group of friends heading to a secluded getaway with killer views. IFC Films has set the film for a July 24 nationwide release.

