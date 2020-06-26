Culture / Entertainment
California Raisins

Deep Dive: Were the California Raisins Created Because of Systemic Racism?

by Mandatory Editors

If you were a kid growing up in the ’80s (or weren’t but are obsessed with ’80s entertainment), you likely spent at least one Saturday morning watching the California Raisins cartoon or had a few plastic figurines of the wrinkly raisin musicians. The group was a pop-culture staple for years, but through our modern lens, we’re not so sure the whole concept of Motown singers disguised as dried fruit was really “woke.” In today’s deep dive, we’re delving into the question: Were the California Raisins created because of systemic racism? Spoiler alert: If you were a fan, you probably won’t like the answer.

