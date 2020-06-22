Black Influencers You Should Be Following on Instagram

The murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police was a wake-up call for the whole world. We’ve neglected the perspectives and experiences of black people for too long. While Instagram may not be the most political of platforms, it is a deeply problematic one when it comes to race. It has been well documented that Instagram lacks diversity, especially where influencers are concerned. Black influencers are less likely to be taken seriously by brands and are paid less when they partner with them. Counteract this digital-age form of discrimination by giving these outstanding accounts a follow and liking and sharing their posts. Not only will you enjoy breathtaking pics, you’ll be prompted to support black businesses, read books by black authors, and receive timely reminders about taking action to combat racism.

Cover Photo: Bravo/Contributor (Getty Images)

Michell C. Clark describes his account as: “The voice in the back of your head saying: ‘You got this.’” The content creator specializes in affirmations for creatives and entrepreneurs, some of which he sells on merch at his Love Yo Self Shop. Clark’s Instagram account is a combination of motivational missives and dapper selfies. Whether you need a new mindset or a fresh look, Clark has you covered.

Karl Shakur is a globe-trotting photographer from the Midwest. He signs each of his jaw-dropping pics with the motto, “Stay adventurous, dear friends.” Cue wanderlust!

Catch a wave with Nathan Fluellen, an insanely fit surfer who wears a wetsuit as well as he wears a tuxedo. On his vibrant feed, he takes viewers from beautiful beaches all over the world to celebrity-schmoozing events.

Justin R Gerrard is a man on the move. As the director of growth marketing at Twitch, he knows how to build an audience. He was also the CMO and co-founder of Bae :: Before Anyone Else, a mobile app for black singles. His Instagram feed is a mix of family, travel, and professional milestones.

Ryan Clark is the founder of the fashion blog HighFashionLiving. His Instagram is chock full of bespoke suits, self-care strategies (yes, he’s man enough to wear a skincare mask while drinking tea), and promos for products you will want to snatch up for yourself. You won’t find more swagger anywhere on IG.

Self-described “visual historian” Bobby Rogers has made a name for himself by photographing black folk and celebrating their beauty. In his stunning portraits, the Minneapolis-based artist often depicts his subjects as royalty draped in finery and captured against jewel-hued backdrops. One look at his Instagram and you won’t be able to turn away.

You might recognize Justin Sutherland from Top Chef and Iron Chef. The celebrity chef is having a moment and he’s documenting it on Instagram. From opening restaurants to feeding Black Lives Matter protesters to showing off his collection of Jordans, Sutherland keeps it real, woke, and mouthwatering.

Instagram was where bestselling author Layla F. Saad’s must-read antiracism guide Me and White Supremacy began. Now her work is more timely than ever. Follow her for colorful shelfies, reading recommendations, and reality checks about how white privilege manifests in everyday life and online.

Cleo Wade is a community builder and the bestselling author of Heart Talk and Where to Begin. Her Instagram feed is full of thoughtful reflections and artsy reminders that speak to your heart and encourage you to be your best self.

Yes, Jesi Le Rae was a Playboy cover model in the spring of 2019, but don’t let that be the only reason you follow her on Instagram. She’s also a dancer, actress, producer, director, and writer who brings beauty, style, and insight to the social media platform.

