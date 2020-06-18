Funniest Tweets About the First Black ‘Bachelor’ Matt James

It took for-ev-er, but reality TV fans finally have a black Bachelor. Last week, ABC announced that 28-year-old entrepreneur, real estate broker, and do-gooder Matt James would star in the 25th season of the popular dating series.

Lest you think TV execs cast the first black Bachelor out of the goodness of their woke hearts, however, it actually took the uprising over the death of George Floyd and more than 85,000 signatures on a petition to make the casting choice happen. And while this is a groundbreaking step for the show, fans had mixed feelings about the announcement of James as the leading man. Audiences were first introduced to the former pro football player and Tik Tok user as a prospective suitor for Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette but many were hoping that Mike Johnson, another Bachelorette alum, would be cast on The Bachelor instead.

Of course, viewers took to Twitter to express their excitement (or displeasure) about seeing James on the small screen. Love him or hate him, at least you can get a few laughs out of the internet’s reaction to James until his season debuts in 2021.

Good morning to everyone but mainly to Matt James and the salmon jacket.

#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/fxbZmPazs6 — Bachelor Bob (@BachelorBob_) June 13, 2020

Matt James filmed his GMA interview in his underwear and we have no choice but to stan our new leader #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/xPdhwlOBLw — Jamie Blynn (@jamieblynn) June 12, 2020

Unlike last season, we will actually be able to enjoy seeing #TheBachelor with his shirt off pic.twitter.com/AZJudeQe7S — The Bachelor Diaries (@thebachdiaries) June 12, 2020

Now that that #thebachelor is finally Black, I wonder if they will have 3 white women to replace the 3 black women they have to choose from every season? — TAMAR “THUG” BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) June 12, 2020

Yeah it took y’all 20 years to do the right thing. You’re not about to get any praise from me. Congratulations to Matt tho #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/X135VJSxL4 — wash yo hands and stay home (@starsandgoggles) June 12, 2020

Me sending in my application since Matt James is now #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/zJUVki0yfl — Kellie (@kellie__mariee) June 12, 2020

So instead of dates with all country singers maybe we can get some Drake or the Weekend. #TheBachelor — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) June 12, 2020

When a whole franchise has been asking for Mike Johnson as the new Bachelor for over a year and instead we get a thirsty TikTokker. #thebachelor #mattjames pic.twitter.com/ZbyktmHxNv — Melly Gee (@Bachitcrazee) June 12, 2020

Mom is not jazzed about me thinking about risking it all for Matt James #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/NDpbuiqcTw — Cassie Johnson (@cassiejohnson17) June 12, 2020

The Black Bachelor is gonna choose a white woman and racism will be solved. — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) June 12, 2020

there’s a 90% chance matt james picks a yt woman just so we are all on the same page — michelle (@meeshelles) June 12, 2020

Matt James is hotter than every single previous Bachelor combined — Stream Ungodly Hour For Better Orgasms (@biguyreviews) June 13, 2020

What we are wanted vs what we got #thebachelor #mikeforbachelor pic.twitter.com/3xcGn6Oq30 — She is Beautiful (@ASelfishHun) June 12, 2020

I’m so glad there is FINALLY a Black male lead on The Bachelor. I just want to know if Mike Johnson was busy or… — Elizabeth Di Filippo (@mselizabethr) June 12, 2020

lmao reddit did some digging on matt james and discovered that ABC’s first black bachelor is a registered republican — amy b (@arb) June 15, 2020

