Bill & Ted Face the Theaters This August, New Trailer Shows Keanu Doesn’t Do Sequel Flops

Henceforth, 2020 will be known as the year Alex Winters and Keanu Reeves returned as Bill S. Preston, Esq., and Ted “Theodore” Logan. The third film in the time-traveling comedy franchise, Bill & Ted Face the Music, sees those lovable stoners continue to try and write a song so good it saves the world. This timely tale about man-children, unable to fix the world, is set to reaffirm one thing: Keanu-mother-fucking-Revees doesn’t do sequel flops…at least not anymore (let’s just forget about that whole The Matrix trilogy ordeal). The John Wick franchise has proven this; each entry building upon the last. Maybe Reeves’ team just has it all figured out at this point. Or maybe Reeves is the type of person so altruistic and likable, neither cigarettes nor sequels dare to harm him.



If there was ever a time when we needed a film about striving towards a future utopia, it’s now. And there’s no one better equipped to spearhead a cinematic exploration of levity, hope, and unwavering optimism than Keanu Revees. With the entertainment industry is in a state of discombobulation, Bill & Ted Face the Music has taken Wonder Woman 1984’s release date and will hit theaters this summer.

Last week, its first teaser trailer hit the interwebs, receiving the warmest of reactions from fans who have zero regard for critical analysis or Rotten Tomatoes scores, intrepid souls who can tell, just by a teaser trailer, that Bill & Ted Face the Music means well, so we’re not going to let it flop. While we wait for it to dominate the box office, here are some quirky GIFs from the first trailer.

