Mandatory Music: The Most Influential Black Musicians in Music History

Aretha Franklin

"R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Find out what it means to me." You'd have to be living under a rock not to have heard that song. (And now it will be stuck in your head for days.) You have Aretha Franklin, a Baptist minister's daughter, to thank for that. Her accolades, awards, and No. 1 Billboard hits are too many to list here; suffice to say she was one of the greatest singers of all time in addition to being a dedicated civil rights and women's rights activist.