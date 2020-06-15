Best Summer Movies to Watch While Drive-In Theaters Are Back

If you can’t go on that epic road trip this summer, at least you can get a little taste of asphalt freedom at the drive-in movie theater. COVID-19 may cause most sit-in movie theaters to go out of business, but it’s breathing new life into the car-filled kind. Honestly, drive-ins are way more fun and affordable than traditional movie theaters anyways. You can sneak in as much food as you want, everything from candy bars to comically oversized racks of ribs. Plus, it’s easy to vape, drink, or kill brain cells any way you want, as long as you have a responsible designated driver.

Even better, drive-ins often feature classic summer flicks as well as new releases. The Evil Dead, starring Bruce Campbell’s chin, comes to drive-ins this month. Other summer cult classics are returning to these silver screens, too. Some much-anticipated new releases will be debuting under the stars this summer, which is fine by us. We review the best new and old summer movies to catch at the drive-in movie theater.

1/10 'Do The Right Thing' Director Spike Lee’s soon to be released Da 5 Bloods and 2018’s BlacKkKlansman are both superb explorations of racial injustice in America. Still, when it comes to summers plagued by racial tension, Lee’s masterpiece Do the Right Thing feels as powerful and relevant today as it did way back in 1989.

2/10 'The Endless Summer' After this endless bummer of a year, the epic rides of The Endless Summer are a perfect counterpoint. See the best beaches of the world from the comfort of your automobile by catching this classic at the drive-in.



3/10 'The Evil Dead' In 1981, Sami Rami’s The Evil Dead gave birth to one of the most popular cult film franchises in the history of campy horror flicks. Nearly four decades later, Rami brings his ghoulish sense of horror back to the silver screen, but before you go opening the Necronomicon, make sure to lock your car doors.

4/10 'Jaws' If Jaws is COVID-19, then our president is definitely the mayor who cares more about money than people. Watching the flick as it was meant to be will make the terror and unintentional humor both seem larger than life.



5/10 'Mulan' Disney’s live-action version of Mulan may not have Mushu or Szechuan sauce, but it will be packed with action and adventure. After much delay, it should finally land in theaters later this summer.

6/10 'Star Wars: A New Hope' With everything going on in the world today, going to a galaxy far, far way sounds pretty good right now. You can’t go home again, but at least you can still go back to the little moisture farm that started it all.



7/10 'Tenet' Is it a time-traveling caper, a Bond-style spy flick, or a confusing 2001: A Space Odyssey wannabe? We don’t know much about Christopher Nolan’s new spy film Tenet, but the director’s bold vision makes us excited to explore all the twists and turns.

8/10 'The Big Lebowski' The Dude always abided, but he also never let injustice go answered because he ain’t no nihilist. Go watch The Big Lebowski on the big screen and then be like the Dude IRL.



9/10 'The Princess Bride' Some movies get better with each viewing, and The Princess Bride is perhaps the best example. No matter how many times you’ve seen rodents of unusual size, seeing them on the big screen makes it feel like the very first time.

10/10 'Wonder Woman 1984' The first Wonder Woman movie was fun despite a very bad CGI mustache and inconsistent plot. Still, watching Gal Gadot kick but in the '80s sounds worth the price of admission even if there are a few Mount Olympus-size plot holes in the story.

