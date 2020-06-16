Mandatory Staff Picks: Celebrating the Best Black Directors in Cinema

John Singleton

This is the director who came to fame with the 1991 film Boyz n the Hood, a contemplative look at life on the streets of South Central Los Angeles. Not only did the film take the careers of Laurence Fishburne, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Ice Cube to new heights, but it cemented John Singleton into cinematic history. At the age of 24, Singleton became the youngest person to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director and the ever first African-American. Singleton’s filmography went on to include Poetic Justice, Shaft, 2 Fast 2 Furious, and Four Brothers. Unfortunately, Singleton passed away in 2019, but his body of work will live on for generations.