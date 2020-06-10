This Week in Trailers: ‘Bill & Ted’ Return to Rock

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Bill & Ted Face the Music. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Orion Pictures

Bill & Ted Face the Music

The time has finally arrived for the first trailer of the highly-anticipated threequel in the iconic time-traveling comedy franchise, Bill & Ted Face the Music. Wyld Stallyns Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back! The film is still scheduled to be released in theaters on August 21, 2020.

You Should Have Left

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions’ You Should Have Left will be available in North America on premium on-demand digital everywhere beginning Friday, June 19, 2020.

Enter the Fat Dragon

Well Go USA has released the official trailer for the upcoming martial arts comedy film titled Enter the Fat Dragon, featuring acclaimed Hong Kong actor Donnie Yen. The film will have its U.S. debut on July 14 on VOD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Another Round

BAFTA-nominated director Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round starring Mads Mikkelsen was among the films listed in Cannes 2020 Film Festival Official Selections.

Daddy Issues

Gravitas Ventures has released the trailer and poster for the romance comedy Daddy Issues, starring Kimberley Datnow that will be available On Demand on Tuesday, June 23.

