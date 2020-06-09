Mandatory Staff Picks: Best Movies About Gay Couples

One of the greatest lessons to come out of the LGBTQ+ community’s fight for equality is that love wins. What better way to honor that concept and celebrate Pride Month than by binge-watching the best movies about gay couples? While Hollywood hasn’t been prolifically pumping out the LGBTQ+ love stories as it does with straight ones, the films that have been made featuring gay couples are exceptional. From lovers enjoying their first weekend together and longtime lovebirds raising children to bittersweet reunions and brutal breakups of soulmates, these narratives cover a diverse range of romantic experiences. Cuddle up with your special someone and enjoy these heartfelt depictions of same-sex love.

1/10 'Brokeback Mountain' This gorgeous Ang Lee film follows a pair of cowboys, Ennis Del Mar (Heath Ledger) and Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal), who embark on a secretive love affair in 1960s Wyoming. In the ensuing years, they can’t seem to stay away from each other, despite both marrying, becoming fathers, and trying to hide their love from the scary homophobic state of the world.

2/10 'Call Me By Your Name' In this sweeping film set in 1980s Italy, 17-year-old Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet) is seduced by his professor father’s student, Oliver (Armie Hammer), who comes to stay with the family in their 17th century villa over the summer.



3/10 'Moonlight' This Academy Award-winning film tells the story of Chiron (Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes) and his shy but enduring love for his friend-turned-lover Kevin (Jaden Piner, Jharrel Jerome, and André Holland) across three stages of their lives.

4/10 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' In this lush and sensual French period film, a painter named Marianne (Noémie Merlant) arrives on a secluded island to paint a wedding portrait of Héloïse (Adèle Haenel). What ensues between the two women goes far beyond art-making.



5/10 'Blue Is the Warmest Color' In this emotionally wrought film, a straight and sexually unsatisfied high schooler Adèle (Adèle Exarchopoulos) falls for an experienced lesbian and art student Emma (Léa Seydoux). But as they age, the evolution of their separate identities begins to strain the relationship. Can their love grow along with them or will they have to part ways?

6/10 'Weekend' In this critically-acclaimed and intimate film, a one-night stand between two men gets extended over an entire weekend and quickly turns into a poignant love story, complete with tough decisions and bittersweet heartbreak.



7/10 'Boys Don't Cry' Based on a tragic true story, this film follows transgender man Brandon (Hilary Swank), who relocates to Nebraska to escape persecution. There, he becomes intoxicated with Lana (Chloë Sevigny), and the two begin to plan their escape from small-town life. Before they can get away, however, Brandon’s past catches up with him and destroys any chance at a future.

8/10 'Carol' In 1950s New York, Carol (Cate Blanchett) falls for Therese (Rooney Mara), but when their covert relationship is discovered by Carol’s husband, from whom she separated, he uses it as leverage to try to gain custody of his and Carol’s daughter.



9/10 'The Kids Are All Right' Jules (Julianne Moore) and Nic (Annette Bening) are a longtime lesbian couple with children conceived via sperm donor. All’s well until their children become teenagers and decide to track down that donor (Mark Ruffalo) and get to know him.

10/10 'The Birdcage' In this campy comedy, a gay couple (Nathan Lane and Robin Williams) grapple with their son’s announcement that he is marrying the daughter of a conservative senator. Cue awkward family get-together and failed attempt to pass as a straight family.

