Culture / Entertainment
books

Mandatory Reads: The Best Fiction Books by Black Writers

by Mandatory Editors

Now more than ever, we need to listen to black voices and celebrate their stories. One way to do that is through books. By delving into narratives by African-American authors, you’ll expand your worldview and tap into a deeper sense of connection and compassion with your fellow man (and woman). If your current reading list is bereft of diversity, fret not; we’ve gathered up the best page-turners by black writers you should be reading right now. While they are all fiction, they’re brutally true to life.

Cover Photo: skynesher (Getty Images)

Must-reads: New Books For Sand and Sunshine Reading

Mandatory Reads: ‘As Needed For Pain’ Addresses Opioid Addiction for Everyone (Even Successful, Functioning People)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.