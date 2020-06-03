Quarantine TV Booze Guide: Matching Your Favorite Binges With the Perfect Drink

If you’re anything like us, you’re watching a lot of TV while you’re stuck at home on coronavirus quarantine. This is especially true if you live in an apartment without any sort of outdoor area to enjoy. In this case, you probably spend a lot of the time when you’re not working from home huddled around a screen binge-watching Netflix, HBO, and Hulu shows. We’re totally OK with that. We just want to make sure you aren’t getting bored and reverting to rewatching the same shows over and over again. It’s time to broaden your horizons and finally catch up on some shows you missed.

Since you’re not going anywhere, you might as well pair your binge-watching with booze. That’s why we decided to make a perfect pairing guide. We matched shows with the appropriate alcohol. What could be better?

Photo: NBC

1/8 'The Office' Every few months, someone writes an article saying that The Office is about to be taken off of Netflix. Even though they’re always just clickbait, that shouldn’t stop you from finally watching this hilarious and extremely rewatchable show. Pair the antics of Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, and others with a nice glass of Scotch (don’t add Splenda like Michael does, though). Booze pairing: The Macallan 12.

2/8 'Breaking Bad' Like The Sopranos, AMC’s Breaking Bad is thought of as the pinnacle of drama television. While you’re rooting for Walt and Jessie as they build their drug empire in New Mexico, enjoy a glass or two of your favorite tequila. Booze pairing: Casa Noble Anejo.



3/8 'Game of Thrones' While not everyone was happy with the final season of HBO’s hit drama Game of Thrones, that shouldn’t stop you from spending the next week with the curtains drawn while you binge-watch the entire series. Make like Tyrion Lannister and pair your viewing with a lot of red wine. Crack open a bottle of your favorite. Booze pairing: 19 Crimes Red Blend.

4/8 'Orphan Black' If you missed BBC America’s Orphan Black, you can catch up on the mind-bending science-fiction thriller about clones (all expertly played by Tatiana Maslany) on Amazon Prime. Make like clone Alison Hendrix and pair the action with a glass of vodka or, better yet, vodka soda. Booze pairing: Prairie Organic vodka.



5/8 '90 Day Fiancé' You might think that this TLC reality show (and all of its various spin-offs) doesn’t belong on this list. That’s probably because you’ve never watched it. You can spend the rest of quarantine binge-watching this train wreck of a show. But you’ll need something strong like a cask strength bourbon. Booze pairing: Four Roses Barrel Strength.

6/8 'Schitt's Creek' When we found Canadian comedy Schitt’s Creek was streaming on Netflix, we couldn’t get enough of the hilarious goings-on in the town of the same name. Pair the non-stop laughter with a nice, crisp rosé. Booze pairing: Yes Way Rosé.



7/8 'The Sopranos' If you’ve never seen The Sopranos, what are you waiting for? There’s a reason this show is regarded as one of the best dramas of all time. Pair the mafia action with a Godfather cocktail made with Scotch and amaretto. Booze pairing: Monkey Shoulder.

8/8 'Stranger Things' If you’ve somehow missed this spooky Netflix show, the time is right for a binge. Pair the paranormal happenings with a Dark ‘n’ Stormy. This rum and ginger beer-based cocktail is sweet and spicy and pairs well with trips to the “upside down.” Booze pairing: Bacardi Gold.

