Culture / Entertainment
movies books

10 Movies That Absolutely Suck But Have Books You Should Definitely Read

by Christopher Osburn

Adapting a great book into a movie is a difficult challenge. Take a look at a book like Stephen King’s It for example. The story of a malevolent presence from another dimension that takes the form of a clown (as well as children’s fears) takes over 1,000 pages to complete. Now how could anyone possibly fit everything into a two-hour movie? Or even two movies? The answer is they can’t and there’s literally no way anyone will ever make a movie that lives up to this iconic book. The same goes for many other popular books.

These are the 10 most awful, hard-to-watch movies that were made from really good books. Check them all out below.

Photo: New Line Cinema

Must-see: 10 Major Movies We’re Most Anticipating in 2020

You are what you watch: What Your Favorite Streaming Service Says About You

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.