This Week in Trailers: ‘Tenet’ Promises Time Travel Intrigue

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Tenet. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Warner Bros.

Tenet

As we get nearer its planned July theatrical release date, fans are still jonesing for more details on Christopher Nolan’s mysterious action thriller Tenet and now Warner Bros. has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming blockbuster.

The Old Guard

Netflix has debuted the first exciting trailer for the upcoming adaptation of the Greg Rucka comic The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road), which is set for a July 10 premiere on the streaming service.

The Outpost

The official trailer for director Rod Lurie’s forthcoming war drama film The Outpost has been released, giving us a preview of the most heroic battle of the Afghanistan war. Starring Orlando Bloom and Scott Eastwood, the film will be making its debut in theaters and on VOD on Friday, July 3.

Infamous

Vertical Entertainment has released the official Infamous trailer, starring Bella Thorne and Jake Manley in the social media crime thriller. The film will hit virtual cinema and VOD June 12.

Antebellum

Lionsgate has released a brand new trailer for Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz’s forthcoming feature directorial debut horror film Antebellum, featuring new footage of the film’s mysterious plot as well as a new look at Janelle Monáe’s character. Originally slated for an April 2020 release, the film has now been pushed back to August 21.

