‘The Batman’ Reportedly ‘Raw and Unsanitized,’ Fans Not Exactly Supportive of About Raw Unsanitized Bats Right Now

by Nick Perkins

Imagine a bunch of executives huddled in a cushy office, somewhere in LA, discussing the future of Batman on film.

“You know what the next Batman flick oughta be?” one executive may ask. “Dark, gritty, and true to life!”

“But sir,” someone (probably an intern) may interject, “every Batman movie we’ve done for the past 15 years has been ‘dark and gritty.’ Wouldn’t it be better to show this hero in a different light?”

“No! No lights and no color. Batman is dark and edgy, so that’s what the movie as to be. And why are you speaking, anyway? Go get me a cup of coffee. And make sure it’s black!”

And so the conversation may have gone at Warner Bros. because, yet again, Matt Reeves’ take on The Batman is reported to be a “dark” take on the character because, it seems, that’s the only way people know how to write the Caped Crusader. He is called the Dark Knight, for a reason, we suppose.

Taking things one step further is actor Peter Sarsgaard, who will play a Gotham District Attorney named Gil Colson in Reeves’ film, and had the following to say about its thematic elements: “It’s so raw in [a] way,” the actor told Sirius XM radio. “That’s what I feel like about this. It is not sanitized. It’s got a raw power to it, a raw emotionality.”

We’ve heard about “dark and gritty” but “raw and unsanitized” is a new one. In retrospect, that may not have been the best description to use, as many people aren’t too keen on the idea of a raw, unsanitized bat at the moment, given the fact that it was exactly that which started the whole global pandemic thing.

