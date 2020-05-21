Gaming Is Making Quarantine Bearable, Study Shows Reality Isn’t an Option Anymore

There are only so many ways to pass the quarantine time. If you’ve been using video games to get you through, you’re not alone. A new Gamblers Pick survey of 1,000 gamers practicing social distancing revealed that video games just might be the perfect coping mechanism during the coronavirus pandemic. (As if you needed more motivation to play.) Not only are gamers improving their playing skills, they’re using the medium to socialize safely. There aren’t many other ways to do that right now.

Survey respondents reported an average of 15 hours per week spent playing video games during quarantine. Almost a third spent over 20 hours gaming. Evening was the most popular time for gameplay, with 43.6 percent of people logging on between 5 and 10 p.m. A naughty 35.5 percent, however, played while working from home. (Ahem.)

A majority of gamers (77 percent) said that gaming made social distancing easier and over 73 percent said that video games made social distancing more enjoyable. Almost as many (68 percent) cited a reduction in COVID-19-related stress thanks to gaming and half of gamers said playing video games kept their attention off the unstoppable stream of bad news.

While there’s a stereotype of gamers being loners, this study found that it’s simply not true. Over 46 percent of gamers have met up with friends in video games during quarantine. More than half (55 percent) recreated real-life events, like birthdays, baby showers, and weddings through online games. A bold 8 percent had even gone on a date in a video game during the pandemic!

Looking to get in on the quarantine gaming phenomenon? The best games to lower stress are reportedly Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Minecraft, and the Mario Kart series. Other recommended series to play include Super Mario Bros., Call of Duty, The Legend of Zelda, and Fortnite.

With the indefinite timeline of social distance stretching out before us, now is the time to get deep into gaming and all the distraction it has to offer. Don’t worry; reality will still be there waiting to slap you upside the head when you log off.

Cover Photo: blackCAT (Getty Images)

Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Best Multiplayer Video Games of the Decade

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

1/12 Everything Coronavirus Has Ruined So Far For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: mediaphotos (Getty Images)

2/12 The Mandatory Guide to Dating in the Age of Coronavirus For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Gerard Fritz (Getty Images)

3/12 This Coronavirus-Fighting Device Guarantees You’ll Wash Your Hands Long Enough, If You Finally Decide to Wash Them at All For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Charday Penn (Getty Images)

4/12 Hilariously Inventive DIY Face Masks That May (Or May Not) Keep Coronavirus Away For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Alexander Short / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Coronavirus Porn Is the Latest Guilty Pleasure, Quaran-Teens in Your Area (Legal Ones, Of Course) For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Fuse (Getty Images)

6/12 Shame Cone is the Latest Coronavirus Prevention Product (For You, Not the Dog) For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: globalmoments (Getty Images)

7/12 Toilet Paper Alternatives to Cover Your Ass During the Coronavirus Panic For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Darren Fast (Getty Images)

8/12 Young American Forced to Find a Hobby Without Work, Sports and Travel Weighing Him Down, Thanks to Coronavirus For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Oppenheim Bernhard (Getty Images)



9/12 Mandatory Staff Picks: Comfort Movies to Keep You Calm During Your Coronavirus Quarantine For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor

10/12 Hand Sanitizer Prices Skyrocket Amid Coronavirus, Our Cheap DIY Suggestions to Avoid Getting Scammed For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: matspersson0 (Getty Images)

11/12 Coronavirus Movie Marathon: The Best Sick Day Films When You Have a Lengthy Quarantine Ahead For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Warner Bros.

12/12 Tito’s Vodka Urges Drinkers Not to Use Its Booze as Hand Sanitizer (But You Should Definitely Stockpile It for Your Quarantine) For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Rawpixel(Getty Images)

Pick your poison: Gaming Is Better Than TV and Social Media, Recent Study Says of Three Biggest Wastes of Time

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.