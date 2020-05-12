We Need More Bill Murray Right Now, Even If That Means Guy Fieri Is Included, Too

More than any other time in history, we need Bill Murray. Antics from the hilarious, timeless, comedic actor are the cure to our quarantine boredom, even if we also have to sit through the uncomfortably happy, over-the-top, frosted tip, meat and cheese-covered tornado that is Guy Fieri. That’s because, in the strangest combination since peanut butter and pickles, Fieri and Murray are joining together for an online nacho-making competition.

Yes, you read that right. The duo is combining their talents for the event aptly titled “Nacho Average Showdown” presented by Tostitos. The nacho-crafting competition was created to raise awareness and to get donations for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

“My entire career has been in the restaurant business,” Fieri said in a press release. “From bussing tables to flambe captain to dishwasher to chef…I have done it all. I’ve also spent the better part of the last 15 years traveling this great country meeting other folks who’ve dedicated their lives to this business, and let me tell you something, they are the hardest working, most real deal workers you’ve ever met…the heartbeats of their communities. But they need our help and with the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, we can serve up some support when these restaurant employees need it most…right now.”

Murray, the star of classic comedies like Caddyshack, and Fieri, the flamboyant host of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives on the Food Network, will take part in the competition. Their sons will also compete in the four-person competition for whatever reason. All competitors will craft their own signature nachos to be judged by celebrities including Terry Crews and Shaquille O’Neal. The Food Network’s Carla Hall will host the competition which will take place on Friday, May 15 at 5 p.m. Eastern. To watch, simply visit the Food Network’s Facebook page.

We’re stoked to see what nacho monstrosities these celebs will come up with. In the meantime, feast on these Bill Murray GIFs.

Photo: Columbia Pictures

