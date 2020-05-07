Culture / Music
Matt Costa

Mandatory Music: Matt Costa Makes Quarantine a Dream With New Single ‘Avenal’ From Upcoming Album

by Mandatory Editors

Musician Matt Costa hasn’t let the coronavirus pandemic hold him back from making new music. Today, the artist released “Avenal,” the first song from his forthcoming record Yellow Coat.

“In dusk of memories / There’s a road I wanna take you down / To look behind your eyes / To hear the things that no one knows / To see beyond the noise / To feel the moon / At least to try,” he sings in the dreamy tune. The accompanying video was created at home during quarantine with the help of Minh Pham.

Cover Photo: Pamela Littky

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Today the first song from my new record “ Yellow Coat” comes out. The song produced by Alex Newport. The Avenal video I made with Minh Pham over the last few weeks at home. @mfawnn

A post shared by Matt Costa (@mattcostamusic) on

The video is just the kind of mellow we all need right now. It features a black-and-white Costa strumming guitar among a series of stop-motion vintage images and shapes against a neutral background. It’s like a living collage set to an indie folk-rock soundtrack.

The 37-year-old Californian has released a slew of albums and EPS over the years, and we can’t wait to hear the rest of this new one, which drops on Sept. 11, 2020, on Dangerbird Records. Not only is his music awesome, Costa is just an all-around good dude. He’s done virtual tutorials on Instagram so fans can learn his songs, and he put together a tune called “Human Kinda Song” with lyrics sourced from fans during quarantine.

Put “Avenal” on repeat and we promise you’ll be transported to a world where COVID-19 doesn’t exist.

