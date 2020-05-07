RANKED! Celebrities We’d Most Like to Be Quarantined With

Coronavirus is an equal opportunity destroyer. Not only has it ruined the livelihoods and enjoyment of the masses, it’s hit the one-percenters, too. Celebrities are stuck in quarantine just like us (albeit in much nicer dwellings and with all the diversions money can buy) and they’re just as squirrely as we are to get back to something resembling normal life. In the meantime, they’ve been filling our social media feeds with creative and entertaining (and, OK, sometimes irritatingly tone-deaf) ways to pass the time. As fun as it is to catch up with our favorite stars on screen, some of them seem like they’d be even more fun to hang out with in person while we wait for COVID-19 to get under control. These are the celebrities we’d most like to be quarantined with, ranked!

1/10 10. Arnold Schwarzenegger After "The Governator" appeared in a social media PSA smoking a cigar in a hot tub and schooling Corona Chads on social distancing, he had to be added to this list. He's also hunkering down with a donkey and a mini-horse, which seem like they'd be fun quarantine companions. Sign us up. Photo: Twitter

2/10 9. Stanley Tucci The esteemed actor went viral -- in a good way -- after posting a Negroni instructional to Instagram. Anyone who can whip up a drink like a master mixologist is definitely someone with whom we want to quarantine. Photo: Instagram

3/10 8. Stephen Colbert Our brains are getting lazy during quarantine, which is why we need Stephen Colbert's unique blend of humor and insight to keep us thinking critically about the coronavirus pandemic. Also, who doesn't love a good Trump takedown? No late-night host does it better.

4/10 7. Jimmy Fallon Jimmy Fallon speaks to the childlike nature of each of us. He isn't afraid to get silly, let his kids crash his at-home broadcast, or pick up a guitar and sing with his guests. Hanging with him would be the perfect quarantine pick-me-up. Photo: NBC



5/10 6. Seth Rogen Getting stoned and live-tweeting Cats sounds like the ideal quarantine pastime. Who better to light up (and laugh) with than Seth Rogen?

6/10 5. Tom Hanks As one of the first (and definitely least deserving) celebrities to be diagnosed with coronavirus, Tom Hanks could hold our hand and reassure us that everything is going to be OK. If the worst came to pass, he'd have excellent tips on how to survive COVID-19 with flying colors.

7/10 4. Jake Gyllenhaal If you haven't heard yet, this dude is baking sourdough bread. You have to have a project during quarantine, and Jake Gyllenhaal seems like he'd be a chill teacher in the art of bread baking. Photo: CBS

8/10 3. Brad Pitt This guy is on fire right now. Whether he's playing weatherman on Some Good News or embodying Dr. Anthony Fauci on SNL, Brad Pitt is endlessly entertaining and would have us laughing all the way to the end of the pandemic. Plus, we could borrow some of his kick-ass clothes. Photo: youtube.com/somegoodnews



9/10 2. John Krasinski People have reacted a lot of ways to the coronavirus pandemic, but we like John Krasinski's upbeat approach best. Not only did he launch a whole new YouTube channel dedicated to good news, he also hosted a virtual prom. Let the good times roll, John, and let us roll with you! Photo: youtube.com/somegoodnews

10/10 1. Matthew McConaughey Matthew McConaughey is the only celebrity who could make coronavirus quarantine "alright, alright, alright." Whether he's hosting virtual bingo for seniors or doling out tips for "Zoom excellence" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, McConaughey keeps it light, fun, and uplifting. We also suspect he has a killer quarantine workout routine that would put us through our paces and get us out of our heads.

