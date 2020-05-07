Mandatory Man of the Year: Brad Pitt vs. Dr. Fauci

We haven’t even made it halfway through 2020, but the race for Mandatory Man of the Year is already on. Academy Award-winning actor, producer, and our all-around idol Brad Pitt is currently neck and neck with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and advisor to President Trump. Both have charisma, smarts, and massive fan followings, but which man is more worthy of our award? We’re pitting these two esteemed gentlemen against one another to find out who deserves what would surely be the most sought-after accolade of their careers.

Cover Photos: Amy Sussman / Staff and Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

1/9 Notoriety Pitt and Dr. Fauci are arguably at the peak of their respective fame right now. Both are household names in the U.S. but Pitt is an international superstar while Dr. Fauci's notoriety is limited to those who binge-watch CNN. Winner: Brad Pitt

2/9 Scientific Knowlege Pitt had been majoring in journalism and marketing at the University of Missouri before he dropped out to pursue acting. Dr. Fauci earned his medical degree from Cornell University, is an award-winning doctor, and has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for over 35 years. This competition is a no-brainer. Winner: Dr. Fauci

3/9 Sense of Humor Pitt's humor is one of his underappreciated talents. What makes him so funny is his subtlety. Dr. Fauci isn't afraid to laugh (especially at Donald Trump) and his facial expressions certainly illicit a chuckle now and then from news junkies, but he's no match for Pitt's deadpan. Winner: Brad Pitt

4/9 Accent Pitt was born in Oklahoma and raised in Missouri. While he can, and has, assumed many accents, his natural accent isn't anything unusual. Dr. Fauci is a Brooklyn native and has a hardcore accent that proves it; it doesn't get any more authentic than that. Winner: Dr. Fauci



5/9 Style Brad Pitt's lifelong rein as a king of style has been well documented. While Dr. Fauci always looks professional on camera, he just can't compete with the utter cool factor of Pitt, not even with that white lab coat. Winner: Brad Pitt

6/9 Sex Appeal Not that we're experts, but we consulted female fans of both Pitt and Dr. Fauci on the matter. Pitt has been burning up screens big and small and making the ladies swoon for over 30 years. Dr. Fauci is a newer heartthrob, but he has that nerdy, silver fox thing going on. This all comes down to personal taste, and who are we to declare which is the sexiest man alive? Winner: Tie

7/9 TV Appearances Dr. Fauci has been a regular presence on TV screens since the coronavirus outbreak hit the U.S., but Pitt has an impressive resume of television cameos, from Dallas and 21 Jump Street to Growing Pains and Friends -- not to mention his recent viral performance as Dr. Fauci himself on SNL. Winner: Brad Pitt

8/9 Meme-ability Dr. Fauci putting his hand over his face during a White House press conference on coronavirus was the gesture that launched 1,000 memes. Pitt memes abound, but they're just not as funny as anything inspired by Dr. Fauci. Winner: Dr. Fauci



9/9 Staying Power Both Pitt and Dr. Fauci have had prestigious, long-lasting careers, but Dr. Fauci just got on pop culture's radar recently, while Pitt has been a national obsession for decades. Given that Dr. Fauci is already 79 years old, and coronvirus can't last forever, his time in the spotlight is limited. Pitt, on the other hand, could easily have another 20 years of wowing the entertainment world. Winner: Brad Pitt

Both Pitt and Dr. Fauci are outstanding dudes. It’s near impossible to choose which is worthier of praise. While the tally above is leaning towards Brad Pitt as the Mandatory Man of the Year, we’re going to break all our own rules and play a wild card instead. Instead of choosing Pitt or Dr. Fauci, the clear winner is Brad Pitt as Dr. Fauci. Our two favorite men combined into one for entertainment purposes? Manhood doesn’t get any better than that.

Overall Winner: Brad Pitt as Dr. Fauci

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

