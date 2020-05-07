Culture / Entertainment
Brad Pitt

Mandatory Man of the Year: Brad Pitt vs. Dr. Fauci

by Mandatory Editors

We haven’t even made it halfway through 2020, but the race for Mandatory Man of the Year is already on. Academy Award-winning actor, producer, and our all-around idol Brad Pitt is currently neck and neck with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and advisor to President Trump. Both have charisma, smarts, and massive fan followings, but which man is more worthy of our award? We’re pitting these two esteemed gentlemen against one another to find out who deserves what would surely be the most sought-after accolade of their careers.

Cover Photos: Amy Sussman / Staff and Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

Both Pitt and Dr. Fauci are outstanding dudes. It’s near impossible to choose which is worthier of praise. While the tally above is leaning towards Brad Pitt as the Mandatory Man of the Year, we’re going to break all our own rules and play a wild card instead. Instead of choosing Pitt or Dr. Fauci, the clear winner is Brad Pitt as Dr. Fauci. Our two favorite men combined into one for entertainment purposes? Manhood doesn’t get any better than that.

Overall Winner: Brad Pitt as Dr. Fauci

