This Week in Trailers: Take a Trip to ‘Lovecraft Country’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new TV trailers that recently debuted, including Lovecraft Country. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs and first looks below!

Cover Photo: HBO

Lovecraft Country

HBO has released the official Lovecraft Country teaser for the upcoming horror drama series based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff. Executive produced by J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele and debuting this August.

NO4A2

AMC has released the official NO4A2 season two teaser, official key art, and new episodic photos from the upcoming season of the supernatural horror series starring Emmy-nominated actor and producer Zachary Quinto. Season two is set to premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, June 21 at 9 p.m. ET as a simulcast across AMC and BBC America.

L.A.’s Finest

Sony Pictures Television and Spectrum Network have released a new L.A.’s Finest trailer for the upcoming second season of their Bad Boys spinoff series. The video features the return of Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba’s crime-fighting duo as they continue to become a force to be reckoned with. The series is scheduled to make its return on June 8.

Reno 911!

Quibi has released the official Reno 911! trailer, welcoming back our favorite squad members for the seventh season. The Reno 911! revival series will debut its seventh season on May 4. Three episodes will premiere on launch day with all-new episodes launching weekdays in the app.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

HBO has released the official trailer for Oscar nominee Liz Garbus’ upcoming six-part documentary series titled I’ll Be Gone In the Dark, offering us our first preview at the late Michelle McNamara’s thorough investigation into searching for the identity of one of America’s most notorious serial killers dubbed as “The Golden State Killer.” Based on McNamara’s best-selling posthumously true crime book of the same name, the docuseries is scheduled to air on June 28.

