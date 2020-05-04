Trevor Noah Pays Salaries of 25 Furloughed ‘Daily Show’ Crew Employees, Which Makes Him a Real ‘Stand-Up’ Comedian

Like all late-night TV hosts, Trevor Noah has put his talk show on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike other late-night hosts, however, Noah is ensuring the financial stability of his employees until The Daily Show is up and running in the studio again. According to Variety, Noah is paying the full salaries of 25 of his furloughed employees as they hunker down at home and abide by sheltering-in-place guidelines.

The Daily Show is the most-watched late-night show among viewers aged 18 to 34. In March alone, Noah’s interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci netted over 43 million views. Noah continues to host The Daily Social Distancing Show With Trevor Noah, relying on some production staff and writers working remotely. But other employees, like audio techs, camera and video operators, andc stage managers don’t have a role to play – or a paycheck to count on – until the in-person version of the show goes back on the air. Because they’re longtime crew members, Noah reportedly wants to take care of them, even if it means paying their salaries out of his own pocket.

“He respects his crew tremendously and feels it’s only right that they get thru this together,” a source told Variety.

Talk about a stand-up guy – who also happens to do comedy.

Cover Photo: Jeff Schear / Stringer (Getty Images)

