LeBron James Reveals ‘Space Jam’ Sequel Title and Logo, Expected to Be Second Best ‘Space Jam’ Movie in History

In light of The Last Dance, a recent documentary focusing on the life and career of Michael Jordan, the successor to Jordan’s throne has been hard at work trying to cement (read: blatantly steal) his own legacy. LeBron James, the king himself, is in the middle of production on the follow-up to the 1996 film, Space Jam. This film, produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, is called Space Jam: A New Legacy, according to an Instagram post from the King. Legacy is important to King James but, try as he might, he will never be Michael Jordan. That’s not for lack of trying, however.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Apr 30, 2020 at 1:23pm PDT

In addition to revealing the new film’s official title, James also unveiled the film’s logo, which looks strikingly similar to the first film’s logo. We’ll save judgment until we actually see the film, but it looks like James and director Terence Nance are pulling out all the stops to get the band back together. The whole gang is there, from Bugs Bunny to Daffy Duck. We won’t be satisfied until we know for sure that Bill Murray is back in the game but, for now, we can say that this film will at least be the second-best Space Jam. It’s also poised to be, like, the seventh-best basketball movie, period, right after Space Jam, White Men Can’t Jump, Hoosiers, The Basketball Diaries, The Way Back, and Air Bud.

Cover Photo: Instagram

