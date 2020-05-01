New Dad Anderson Cooper Introduces the Internet to His Son Wyatt, Already Terrible at Social Distancing

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper recently introduced the internet to his new son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper. The 52-year-old new dad recently shared a string of photos and messages revealing his beautiful baby boy.

“I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was,” Cooper wrote on Instagram. He continued: “As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who can’t have children.”

We are all very happy for Cooper but we have to say…the baby is cute and everything, but judging from the pictures, he’s absolutely terrible at practicing social distancing. Psh. Babies. You have to teach them everything.

Cover Photo: Instagram

