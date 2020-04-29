NBC’s Two Biggest TV Sitcom Casts to Reunite For Charity, Honestly We’ll Take Anything They Give Us

Culture / Entertainment
You’ve likely been passing the time during quarantine with plenty of TV binge-watching, and we’re going to guess that your hours upon hours of screen time involve at least one of NBC’s two best shows: Parks and Recreation or The Office. Well, once you’ve exhausted both of these multi-season series, you might feel at a loss for what to watch next – but not for long. That’s because both shows are coming back in one form or another for charity.

First up is Parks and Rec, with a 30-minute episode airing April 30 at 8:30 p.m. EST. Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta have all signed on for the reunion, which will center around Leslie Knope’s attempts to stay in touch with her pals – while social distancing – during the coronavirus pandemic. The special will benefit Feeding America.

Some cast members of The Office are also coming together to support Variety Boys & Girls Club in East Los Angeles. Oscar (Oscar Nuñez), Creed (Creed Bratton), Meredith (Kate Flannery), and Jan (Melora Hardin) will reunite in a “virtual breakroom” video chat for coffee, behind-the-scenes stories, and fan questions. You can enter the sweepstakes to be that lucky interloper for free on Omaze, but you really should consider donating, both for the good it will do and the increased opportunities to win. Even as little as $10 will get you 100 entries.

Don’t say nothing good ever came out of the coronavirus pandemic; now if only more shows would follow suit, we just might get through this quarantine with abundant entertainment that doesn’t leave us feeling sloth-like and uninspired.

