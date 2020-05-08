Mandatory Staff Picks: The Best Movie Moms

Good moms are hard to come by, at least on screen. Mothers get short shrift in storylines, and are often divisive forces to be avoided if they’re featured at all. But as Mother’s Day approaches, and you contemplate how to honor the woman who gave you the gift of life, you might find your mind drifting to the few good moms Hollywood has given us and wishing that one of them had raised you instead. We’ve hand-picked the top moms from our favorite films and want to sing their praises. Whether they’re known for tough love, unceasing compassion, or killer instincts, these movie moms are the role models we wish we had growing up.

Cover Photo: TriStar Pictures

1/10 Sarah Connor in ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ We'd all like to think that when push comes to shove, our moms would fight for us. But Sarah Connor takes that notion to a whole 'nother level. She is one kick-ass mother.

2/10 Mrs. Gump in ‘Forrest Gump’ Feisty and full of wisdom, Mrs. Gump refuses to let her son fall into self-pity over his mental and physical shortcomings. She's a tough advocate for Forrest in public and a sweet nurturer in private.

3/10 Peg in ‘Edward Scissorhands’ This mom and Avon saleswoman welcomes freakish Edward Scissorhands into her home. Even after he's accused of a crime, she stands by him; even when he runs away, she searches for him. Edward Scissorhands couldn't have asked for a more loyal foster mom.

4/10 Leigh Anne Tuohy in ‘The Blind Side’ There's no mom like the one who mothers those in need. Such was the case of Leigh Anne Tuohy, a real-life mom who became the legal guardian of professional football player Michael Oher because she couldn't bear to see him waste his talents.



5/10 Rachel Flax in ‘Mermaids’ OK, so Rachel Flax only serves finger foods and has a tendency to uproot her children too often, but she also knows how to have a good time, indulges in whimsy, is fiercely protective, and doesn't shy away from real talk.

6/10 Dorothy Boyd in ‘Jerry Maguire’ There isn't a sacrifice Dorothy Boyd won't make for her son; she lives with her support-group-hosting sister, insists on medical insurance when she switches jobs, and is willing to leave her man and relocate if it means a better future for family of two.

7/10 Fiona Brewer in ‘About a Boy’ Fiona Brewer may be suicidal but she's trying. This granola mom loves her nerdy son dearly, so much so that she's willing to let a lifelong bachelor (and sometimes douche) act as his mentor and be the much-needed male influence in his life.

8/10 Marmee in ‘Little Women’ Just because injustice is the law of the land doesn't mean Mrs. "Marmee" March is going to stand for it. She empowers her children and teaches them to take care of the disadvantaged, all while holding down the household while her husband is at war.



9/10 Ellen Griswold in the ‘National Lampoon’ Franchise Being married to an accident-prone husband like Clark Griswold is no easy feat, but Ellen Griswold does so with grace, never losing her shit or interfering with his schemes. She deftly parents two teen kids who would rather do anything other than have yet another family get-together or vacation.

10/10 Elastigirl in ‘The Incredibles’ Talk about the mom who can juggle it all! Whether it's raising three super children, saving her husband, or rocking a skin-tight super suit, Elastigirl frequently bends over backwards for the benefit of her family.

