‘Airplane!’: 40 Years Later, We’re Still Calling Him Shirley
Airplane! was released in theaters on July 2, 1980. The spoof comedy was made in response to the plethora of disaster movies that came out in the seventies. However, the film’s humor certainly doesn’t show its age…actually, there’s a fair amount of racial profiling. Anyway, loaded with puns, lacking continuity, and chock-full of ridiculousness; to this day, it’s one of the most quotable films of all time. Airplane!‘s plot (a rogue pilot with a “drinking problem” must safely land a plane) does not matter, only its series of gags. Airplane! is a masterclass in roasting melodramatic movie tropes: troubled protagonists, estranged lovers, and flashbacks galore. Feel free to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary with these GIFs, but for God’s sake, don’t call Dr. Rumack “surely.” Actually, go for it.
Cover Photo: Paramount Pictures
Rumack: You'd better tell the Captain we've got to land as soon as we can. This woman has got to be taken to a hospital.
Elaine Dickinson: A hospital? What is it?
Rumack: Captain, how soon can you land?
Captain Oveur: I can't tell.
Rumack: You can tell me. I'm a doctor.
Captain Oveur: No. I mean I'm just not sure.
Rumack: Well, can't you take a guess?
Captain Oveur: Well, not for another two hours.
Rumack: You can't take a guess for another two hours?
